DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 25-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) ^i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^ MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv :^ Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 24/09/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 25/09/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 10%. 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of Total number of attached to shares instruments both in % voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + (9.A + 9.B) issuer^vii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 11.36% 1.53% 12.90% 186,471,910 crossed or reached Position of previous 11.25% 1.55% 12.81% notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) GB00BY7QYJ50 21,195,331 11.36% SUBTOTAL A 21,195,331 11.36% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting instrument date^x Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is rights ^xi exercised/converted. Securities Lending N/A N/A 2,861,661 1.53% 2,861,661 1.53% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument date^x Conversion settlement^xii Number of voting rights rights Period ^xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name^xv equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold See attachment 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional information^xvi: Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 25 September 2024 % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals or is higher Name^xv the notifiable threshold equals or is higher than the than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock 10.01% 0.71% 10.72% Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 11.360000 1.530000 12.890000 24056992 or reached Position of previous 11.250000 1.550000 12.800000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 21195331 11.360000 Sub Total 8.A 21195331 11.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 2861661 1.530000 Sub Total 8.B1 2861661 1.530000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)