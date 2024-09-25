Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
25.09.24
08:08 Uhr
4,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.09.2024 19:28 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
25-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) 
^i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are 
attached^ii:^ 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv :^ 
Name:                  City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.             Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 
24/09/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
25/09/2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 
10%. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                          % of voting rights 
               % of voting rights  through financial  Total of   Total number of 
               attached to shares  instruments     both in %  voting rights of 
               (total of 9.A)    (total of 9.B.1 +  (9.A + 9.B) issuer^vii 
                          9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 11.36%        1.53%        12.90%    186,471,910 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous     11.25%        1.55%        12.81% 
notification (if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of   Number of voting rights^ix   % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if   Direct       Indirect  Direct         Indirect 
possible) 
GB00BY7QYJ50             21,195,331             11.36% 
SUBTOTAL A     21,195,331           11.36% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be % of voting 
instrument      date^x   Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is    rights 
                ^xi        exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending  N/A    N/A        2,861,661              1.53% 
                         2,861,661              1.53% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the 
Regulations 
Type of financial Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash               % of voting 
instrument     date^x    Conversion settlement^xii  Number of voting rights  rights 
                Period ^xi 
 
                      SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the 
applicable box): 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in 
the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or 
legal entity^xiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
Name^xv    equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
       the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
See 
attachment 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting 
rights as of [date] 
 
 
12. Additional information^xvi: 
 Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 25 September 2024 
          % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
          equals or is higher than financial instruments if it    equals or is higher 
Name^xv       the notifiable threshold equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                       notifiable threshold       threshold 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 
LP 
BlackRock Cayman 
West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman 
West Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock      10.01%          0.71%               10.72% 
Investment 
Management (UK) 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International 
Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 
LP 
BlackRock Cayman 
West Bay Finco 
Limited 
BlackRock Cayman 
West Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited 
 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 11.360000       1.530000            12.890000   24056992 
or reached 
Position of previous      11.250000       1.550000            12.800000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                   21195331                    11.360000 
Sub Total 8.A       21195331                     11.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                2861661                          1.530000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  2861661                          1.530000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -2-

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment     10.010000         0.710000              10.720000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

25th September 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  349118 
EQS News ID:  1995575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995575&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
