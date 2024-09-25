Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 21:06 Uhr
IV World Conference on Creative Economy Announces Full Programme Featuring Speakers from Content Creator Gstaad Guy to Fashion Icon Arizona Muse

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) releases a full programme for the 4th World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE), revealing a star-studded list of speakers, both global and local. The WCCE taking place in Tashkent, from October 2-4, 2024 will bring together over 2,000 leaders and creatives from over 80 countries across disciplines to discuss the future of the creative economy and the impact of emerging technology and AI on creative sectors. Recognising that decisions made about creative industries affect everyone, ACDF has made the conference fully inclusive and accessible, inviting all to take part in an engaging and immersive programme free of charge.

Tashkent Uzbekistan where the 4th annual World Conference for Creative Economy is to be held between 2-4th October

In an era of rapid digitisation, creative sectors are not only undergoing a transformation but can also be a transformational force for sustainable development. Cultural and creative industries are among the fastest growing sectors globally, generating annual revenues of almost US$ 2.3 trillion globally, with projections anticipating this to rise to 10 percent by 2030.

Speakers include Gayane Umerova, Founder of The Uzbekistan ACDF, Arizona Muse, Fashion icon, The Gstaad Guy, Content creator and entrepreneur, Aaron Rasmussen Co-founder of Masterclass, Francesca Amfitheatrof, Artistic Director of LVMH Watches & Jewellery, Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of UN Trade and Development, HE Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Doha Film Institute, Reach Out to Asia, and Qatar Leadership Centre, Teo Yang, Founder of Teo Yang Studio, Dr. Mariët Westermann, Director & CEO of Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation & Museum together with 2,000 creatives from across the globe.

In addition, the programme will feature numerous Uzbek leaders at the forefront of creative industries. This dynamic mix of both local and international speakers and participants will catalyse creative exchange, allowing international guests to experience the full breadth of diversity that makes up Uzbekistan's creative economy.

The 2024 WCCE is organised by ACDF, together with the Republic of Indonesia, UN Trade and Development, and the World Intellectual Property Organization, as well as knowledge partners the British Council, Asian Development Bank Institute, and the Westminster International University in Tashkent.

Full Programme: https://wcce.uz/en/programme

To request media accreditation please email press@wcce.uz

www.wcce.uz I Instagram I LinkedIn I X

For media enquiries please contact julian@danariglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515646/WCCE_Uzbekistan_Oct_24.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iv-world-conference-on-creative-economy-announces-full-programme-featuring-speakers-from-content-creator-gstaad-guy-to-fashion-icon-arizona-muse-302259064.html

