

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft has introduced Trustworthy AI, a new initiative designed to strengthen the security, safety and privacy of AI systems.



'As AI advances, we all have a role to play to unlock AI's positive impact for organizations and communities around the world. That's why we're focused on helping customers use and build AI that is trustworthy, meaning AI that is secure, safe and private,' the tech giant stated in a blog post.



One of the key features of the Trustworthy AI is Microsoft Azure AI Content Safety's Groundedness detection feature which will now have a correction option to fix hallucination issues in real time, ensuring more accurate and reliable AI responses.



The confidential inferencing feature ensures that sensitive customer data remains secure and private during the inferencing process, while the trained AI model makes predictions or decisions based on new data.



Also, Azure OpenAI Data Zones for the EU and U.S. will be soon released to offer customers the flexibility of scaling generative AI applications as well as control over data storage and processing.



'Ultimately, Trustworthy AI encompasses all that we do at Microsoft and it's essential to our mission as we work to expand opportunity, earn trust, protect fundamental rights and advance sustainability across everything we do,' Microsoft added.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News