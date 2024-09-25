Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board ("NEX") of the Exchange effective as of the opening of trading on September 26, 2024. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Company not meeting the Exchange's Tier 2 continued listing requirements ("CLR"). NEX is a separate trading board of the Exchange which provides a trading forum for issuers that do not meet the Exchange's CLR.

The Company's trading symbol will change from JUB to JUB.H on the effective date as a result of the transfer. The .H symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from other symbols on the main stock list of the Exchange. There is no change in the Company's name, CUSIP number and no consolidation of its capital.

