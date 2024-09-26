Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSXV: VM) (OTC Pink: VYYRF) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options (the "Options") to officers of the Company pursuant to its incentive stock option plan. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.06 per share, vest immediately, and have a 10-year term. The Options are subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Voyageur

Voyageur, a Canadian public company trading under the symbol VM on the TSXV, is in development of barium and iodine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and offers high-performance, cost-effective imaging contrast agents. With a strategic focus on vertically integrating the barium and iodine contrast market, Voyageur aims to become a key player by producing its own barium, iodine, and endo fullerenes.

Voyageur's business plan is expected to generate cash flow by partnering with established third-party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada, ensuring the validation of its products by regulatory agencies worldwide. As Voyageur solidifies its presence in the market, it plans to transition into a high-margin domestic manufacturer of radiology drugs, further expanding its revenue streams.

Voyageur is committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Voyageur envisions a future where reducing carbon emissions is the norm, and to achieve this, it intends to build state-of-the-art carbon-capture infrastructure utilising the Rain Cage EDENTM system. By investing in carbon capture energy sources and sustainable manufacturing practices, Voyageur aims to generate revenue from carbon captured "advanced carbon production" to accelerate growth. Voyageur's unwavering commitment to the environment sets it apart as a pioneer in the industry.

At the core of its operations, Voyageur owns a 100% interest in the Frances Creek barium sulphate (barite) project. Currently, the worlds pharmaceutical barium sulphate is almost entirely synthetically produced resulting in a less effective imaging quality product. Voyageur's Frances Creek resource boasts a rare and exceptional grade mineral suitable for the pharmaceutical marketplace that is intended to replace the current synthetic products with higher quality imaging products.

Voyageur's ambitious vision is to become the first vertically integrated company in the radiology contrast media drug market. By controlling all primary input costs, from the sourcing of raw materials to the final production, Voyageur ensures quality and cost efficiency. With its approach, it embodies the motto of "From the Earth to the Bottle," highlighting Voyageur's commitment to responsible sourcing and manufacturing practices.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "likely", "probably", "often", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: receipt of regulatory and TSXV approval of the Option grants. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Voyageur does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

