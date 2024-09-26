Metabolic Health Solutions: Personalised Energy Expenditure Data Enhances Weight Loss in Obesity: New Study Findings

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study published in Clinical Obesity reveals that providing personalised energy expenditure data significantly improves weight loss outcomes in individuals with obesity1. Conducted by researchers at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, this new randomised controlled study demonstrates the efficacy of using indirect calorimetry (ECAL, Metabolic Health Solutions, Perth, Western Australia) to guide weight loss interventions.

Key Findings:

Enhanced Weight Loss : Participants receiving personalised energy expenditure data lost an additional 2.3 kg compared to standard care.

: Participants receiving personalised energy expenditure data lost an additional 2.3 kg compared to standard care. 5% WL Threshold : More than 5 times as many participants in the intervention group lost a minimum 5% body weight, as in the standard care group.

Improved Fat Oxidation : The intervention group showed a significant shift towards increased fat oxidation, as indicated by a lower respiratory quotient (RQ).

: The intervention group showed a significant shift towards increased fat oxidation, as indicated by a lower respiratory quotient (RQ). Improved Metabolic Metrics : The intervention group also saw reductions in waist circumference and body fat percentage.

: The intervention group also saw reductions in waist circumference and body fat percentage. High Acceptability: Participants reported high levels of acceptability and tolerability for using the portable ECAL device.

Study Design: The assessor-blinded, randomised controlled trial involved 52 participants with class 3 obesity (BMI µ 42 Kg/m2), divided into an intervention group receiving personalised energy expenditure data and a standard care group. Over 24 weeks, the intervention group achieved greater weight loss and improved metabolic outcomes.

Implications: Lead researcher Dr. Jonathan Z. M. Lim stated, "This study highlights the potential of personalised biofeedback to improve self-regulation and enhance weight loss in clinical settings."

Study Link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cob.12703

About Metabolic Health Solutions

Metabolic Health Solutions (MHS) is an Australian, award winning, medical technology and digital health company, commercialising low cost, metabolic measurement technology. Poor metabolic health impacts directly on common chronic diseases such as Obesity, Diabetes, Chronic Fatigue, Dementia and diseases of ageing, including certain Cancers.

MHS is an ISO13485 company with TGA, UKPA, CE and HSA Certification for its lead technology ECAL, which is available in 8 countries. MHS is now developing a clinical weight and metabolic health platform METS_IQ, the result of 8 years of clinical experience and 10,000 unique patient datasets. METS_IQ supports metabolic lifestyle management, medical management and pre/post weight loss surgery care.

For more information https://www.metabolichealthsolutions.org/ECAL-technology/

