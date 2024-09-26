Diageo PLC Announces Trading commentary ahead of AGM 2024

Trading commentary ahead of AGM 2024

Debra Crew, Chief Executive, commented:

"Our expectations are unchanged from when we reported our fiscal 24 preliminary results on 30 July 2024. The global environment remains challenging for both our industry and Diageo.

While consumers continue to be cautious in this environment, we are focused on strengthening the resilience of our business through operational excellence, productivity and strategic investments to win quality market share. We have made good progress on our strategic initiatives, including our US route-to-market enhancements, and in Nigeria we are progressing well towards completion of the agreement to restructure our business model there.

I believe that the fundamentals for global TBA, and particularly the spirits industry, remain strong and am confident that when the consumer environment improves, growth will return and the actions we are taking will position us well to outperform the market."

