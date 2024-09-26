DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,359 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 22,359 EUR1.9160 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8960 GBP1.5880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9099 GBP1.5951

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,206,312 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 384 1.8960 XDUB 09:15:30 00029244903TRDU1 800 1.8960 XDUB 09:15:30 00029244904TRDU1 1,786 1.9000 XDUB 09:16:32 00029244908TRDU1 344 1.8980 XDUB 09:31:57 00029245183TRDU1 1,681 1.8980 XDUB 09:31:57 00029245182TRDU1 1,906 1.9020 XDUB 09:46:20 00029245241TRDU1 1,892 1.9060 XDUB 10:28:40 00029245479TRDU1 797 1.9040 XDUB 10:28:40 00029245480TRDU1 1,914 1.9160 XDUB 11:30:55 00029245742TRDU1 4,022 1.9160 XDUB 11:30:55 00029245743TRDU1 5,146 1.9140 XDUB 11:33:12 00029245750TRDU1 1,779 1.9100 XDUB 11:59:30 00029245931TRDU1 1,772 1.9140 XDUB 12:36:19 00029246218TRDU1 228 1.9140 XDUB 12:36:19 00029246217TRDU1 1,781 1.9140 XDUB 12:36:19 00029246216TRDU1 1,543 1.9140 XDUB 12:36:19 00029246215TRDU1 1,816 1.9140 XDUB 13:24:40 00029246632TRDU1 3,788 1.9140 XDUB 13:24:40 00029246631TRDU1 2,079 1.9080 XDUB 13:47:10 00029246789TRDU1 2,070 1.9080 XDUB 13:47:10 00029246788TRDU1 381 1.9060 XDUB 14:32:05 00029247929TRDU1 1,700 1.9060 XDUB 14:32:05 00029247928TRDU1 1,832 1.9060 XDUB 14:33:47 00029247983TRDU1 1,700 1.9040 XDUB 14:35:41 00029248018TRDU1 285 1.9040 XDUB 14:35:41 00029248020TRDU1 1,700 1.9140 XDUB 14:46:14 00029248185TRDU1 229 1.9140 XDUB 14:46:15 00029248186TRDU1 1,773 1.9120 XDUB 14:47:21 00029248201TRDU1 3,524 1.9120 XDUB 14:47:21 00029248200TRDU1 2,082 1.9140 XDUB 15:04:38 00029248436TRDU1 2,009 1.9140 XDUB 15:04:38 00029248435TRDU1 1,895 1.9140 XDUB 15:14:13 00029248639TRDU1 2,069 1.9080 XDUB 15:20:05 00029248754TRDU1 1,690 1.9100 XDUB 15:43:54 00029249157TRDU1 1,885 1.9100 XDUB 15:43:54 00029249156TRDU1 146 1.9100 XDUB 15:43:54 00029249155TRDU1 1,866 1.9100 XDUB 15:45:12 00029249202TRDU1 1,719 1.9080 XDUB 15:53:52 00029249263TRDU1 247 1.9080 XDUB 15:53:57 00029249264TRDU1 1,988 1.9080 XDUB 15:57:10 00029249290TRDU1 186 1.9060 XDUB 16:18:35 00029249789TRDU1 1,817 1.9060 XDUB 16:18:51 00029249792TRDU1 315 1.9080 XDUB 16:23:43 00029249867TRDU1 1,250 1.9080 XDUB 16:23:43 00029249868TRDU1 1,284 1.9080 XDUB 16:26:25 00029249908TRDU1 194 1.9080 XDUB 16:26:25 00029249907TRDU1 2 1.9080 XDUB 16:26:25 00029249906TRDU1 454 1.9080 XDUB 16:26:51 00029249917TRDU1 1,250 1.9080 XDUB 16:26:51 00029249916TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,120 1.5880 XLON 09:46:47 00029245242TRDU1 711 1.5920 XLON 10:28:40 00029245478TRDU1 1,444 1.5920 XLON 10:28:40 00029245477TRDU1 1,632 1.6000 XLON 11:33:12 00029245749TRDU1 419 1.6000 XLON 11:33:12 00029245748TRDU1 434 1.6000 XLON 13:24:32 00029246630TRDU1 1,490 1.5980 XLON 13:25:31 00029246650TRDU1 1,115 1.5980 XLON 13:25:31 00029246649TRDU1 1,864 1.5980 XLON 13:25:31 00029246648TRDU1 86 1.5980 XLON 13:25:31 00029246647TRDU1 4,285 1.5920 XLON 14:20:53 00029247492TRDU1 4,029 1.5980 XLON 15:14:14 00029248640TRDU1 2,730 1.5940 XLON 15:46:34 00029249211TRDU1

