Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:17 Uhr
1,858 Euro
+0,012
+0,65 %
26.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,359 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     22,359 
                            EUR1.9160 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6000 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8960     GBP1.5880 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9099     GBP1.5951

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,206,312 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
384       1.8960        XDUB     09:15:30      00029244903TRDU1 
800       1.8960        XDUB     09:15:30      00029244904TRDU1 
1,786      1.9000        XDUB     09:16:32      00029244908TRDU1 
344       1.8980        XDUB     09:31:57      00029245183TRDU1 
1,681      1.8980        XDUB     09:31:57      00029245182TRDU1 
1,906      1.9020        XDUB     09:46:20      00029245241TRDU1 
1,892      1.9060        XDUB     10:28:40      00029245479TRDU1 
797       1.9040        XDUB     10:28:40      00029245480TRDU1 
1,914      1.9160        XDUB     11:30:55      00029245742TRDU1 
4,022      1.9160        XDUB     11:30:55      00029245743TRDU1 
5,146      1.9140        XDUB     11:33:12      00029245750TRDU1 
1,779      1.9100        XDUB     11:59:30      00029245931TRDU1 
1,772      1.9140        XDUB     12:36:19      00029246218TRDU1 
228       1.9140        XDUB     12:36:19      00029246217TRDU1 
1,781      1.9140        XDUB     12:36:19      00029246216TRDU1 
1,543      1.9140        XDUB     12:36:19      00029246215TRDU1 
1,816      1.9140        XDUB     13:24:40      00029246632TRDU1 
3,788      1.9140        XDUB     13:24:40      00029246631TRDU1 
2,079      1.9080        XDUB     13:47:10      00029246789TRDU1 
2,070      1.9080        XDUB     13:47:10      00029246788TRDU1 
381       1.9060        XDUB     14:32:05      00029247929TRDU1 
1,700      1.9060        XDUB     14:32:05      00029247928TRDU1 
1,832      1.9060        XDUB     14:33:47      00029247983TRDU1 
1,700      1.9040        XDUB     14:35:41      00029248018TRDU1 
285       1.9040        XDUB     14:35:41      00029248020TRDU1 
1,700      1.9140        XDUB     14:46:14      00029248185TRDU1 
229       1.9140        XDUB     14:46:15      00029248186TRDU1 
1,773      1.9120        XDUB     14:47:21      00029248201TRDU1 
3,524      1.9120        XDUB     14:47:21      00029248200TRDU1 
2,082      1.9140        XDUB     15:04:38      00029248436TRDU1 
2,009      1.9140        XDUB     15:04:38      00029248435TRDU1 
1,895      1.9140        XDUB     15:14:13      00029248639TRDU1 
2,069      1.9080        XDUB     15:20:05      00029248754TRDU1 
1,690      1.9100        XDUB     15:43:54      00029249157TRDU1 
1,885      1.9100        XDUB     15:43:54      00029249156TRDU1 
146       1.9100        XDUB     15:43:54      00029249155TRDU1 
1,866      1.9100        XDUB     15:45:12      00029249202TRDU1 
1,719      1.9080        XDUB     15:53:52      00029249263TRDU1 
247       1.9080        XDUB     15:53:57      00029249264TRDU1 
1,988      1.9080        XDUB     15:57:10      00029249290TRDU1 
186       1.9060        XDUB     16:18:35      00029249789TRDU1 
1,817      1.9060        XDUB     16:18:51      00029249792TRDU1 
315       1.9080        XDUB     16:23:43      00029249867TRDU1 
1,250      1.9080        XDUB     16:23:43      00029249868TRDU1 
1,284      1.9080        XDUB     16:26:25      00029249908TRDU1 
194       1.9080        XDUB     16:26:25      00029249907TRDU1 
2        1.9080        XDUB     16:26:25      00029249906TRDU1 
454       1.9080        XDUB     16:26:51      00029249917TRDU1 
1,250      1.9080        XDUB     16:26:51      00029249916TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,120      1.5880        XLON     09:46:47      00029245242TRDU1 
711       1.5920        XLON     10:28:40      00029245478TRDU1 
1,444      1.5920        XLON     10:28:40      00029245477TRDU1 
1,632      1.6000        XLON     11:33:12      00029245749TRDU1 
419       1.6000        XLON     11:33:12      00029245748TRDU1 
434       1.6000        XLON     13:24:32      00029246630TRDU1 
1,490      1.5980        XLON     13:25:31      00029246650TRDU1 
1,115      1.5980        XLON     13:25:31      00029246649TRDU1 
1,864      1.5980        XLON     13:25:31      00029246648TRDU1 
86        1.5980        XLON     13:25:31      00029246647TRDU1 
4,285      1.5920        XLON     14:20:53      00029247492TRDU1 
4,029      1.5980        XLON     15:14:14      00029248640TRDU1 
2,730      1.5940        XLON     15:46:34      00029249211TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349122 
EQS News ID:  1995815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995815&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
