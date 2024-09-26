London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Mohamed Elbarkey, CEO of Tutor Easily and Launch Tuition, has secured significant financial backing from a leading investment bank in Qatar. Elbarkey is confident that this strategic partnership will propel his firms, allowing him to continue his work on bringing the best tutoring services to tutors and students alike, changing how people teach and learn.

Mohamed Elbarkey Secures Major Venture Capital Investment to Fuel Growth in Tutor Easily and Launch Tuition

This investment is one of those important moments in the life cycle of both Launch Tuition and Tutor Easily. It's intended to increase the technical capabilities of the companies, add new features, and improve their market exposure. "The investment will further enable us to serve the students and the tutors with further customized and accessible educational experiences," said Mohamed Elbarkey, whose leadership was instrumental in helping both companies achieve early success.



"We are excited to secure venture capital fund, which is a huge milestone for Launch Tuition and Tutor Easily. We look forward to what the future holds for us in our journey of developing state-of-the-art platforms to help coming generations," says Mohamed Elbarkey, Founder of Launch Tuition and Tutor Easily.

According to Mohamed Elbarkey, Tutor Easily is a newcomer into the industry of education, aiding teachers within the United Kingdom and the United States to develop their business acumen by giving them the tools necessary for kick-starting their own tutoring businesses. Since 2023, Elbarkey has been equipping teachers with the much-needed tools to launch their tutoring careers. So far, Tutor Easily has assisted more than 1000 tutors by offering expertise in the fields of business branding, business models, and marketing in the new age of social media. Notably, among his impressive list of clients is Yevi Goldberg, an English tutor fully committed to helping Ukrainians up their knowledge of English. Goldberg, one of the star clients, currently supports 33 students a week.

Mohamed Elbarkey founded Launch Tuition in 2018, initially focusing on face-to-face tutoring. However, the Global Pandemic necessitated a shift to online services. Launch Tuition is an online group tuition service that helps students with their academics anywhere in the world. The company currently tutors over 100 students and provides bursaries to 25 talented yet financially disadvantaged students annually.

Currently, teachers in the UK and the US have financial difficulties because salaries are always lower than those of other professionals with similar qualifications. In the UK, despite the 6.5% pay increase, 85 percent of teachers in a recent National Education Union (NEU) survey said they feel poorly paid, with many in high-cost areas like London having barely enough money to get by. Similarly, according to an Economic Policy Institute report, US teachers are paid about 20 percent less than similarly educated and experienced professionals in other professions-which pushes many to work as tutors or take second jobs. For such challenges, Mohamed Elbarkey founded Tutor Easily and Launch Tuition to help teachers acquire tutoring experience and develop steady streams of income, which help them secure their finances while making valuable contributions to education.

With the new capital venture funding, Mohamed Elbarkey will be in a position to drive innovation and further global reach, opening even better opportunities for tutors and students alike. This funding is testimony to the success of his vision down the path to sustained growth, ensuring that Tutor Easily and Launch Tuition stay at the forefront of the educational technology industry.

