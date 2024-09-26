Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 27 September 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 95,274,700 shares (USD 952,747) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 27,483 shares (USD 274.83) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 95,654,335 shares (USD 956,543.35) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.08 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66