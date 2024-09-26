Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC Pink: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading software provider, announces that the Company has been recognized for the first time in the first Gartner® Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2024.





Report Explains How and When Digital Twin of a Customer Will Advance Communications Industry's Goals and Benefits

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2024 identified edgeTI as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twin of a Customer category.

Gartner defines, "A digital twin of a customer (DToC) as a dynamic virtual mirror representation of a customer that organizations can use to simulate, as well as to emulate and anticipate, behavior and/or fit. Customers can be individuals, enterprise customer, persona s, groups of people or machines. "

As stated by Gartner, "DToC will helps organizations drive revenue by:

Gaining critical insights into customers .

Increasing revenue by enabling new ways to serve or capture customers, as well as by facilitating new data-driven business models.

Predicting and simulating behaviors with a view to making products, services, promotions and business campaigns more successful and reducing unnecessary costs of failure.

Improving customer engagement, customer retention, customer lifetime value and company growth.

Reducing churn, fraud, product failure and engagement abandonment "

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the first Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2024," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Communications Industry suppliers are under immense competition and pressure to create new services and manage churn and achieving results are accelerated by edgeCore. Our Digital Twins Platform unites operations support systems, financial, and marketing data without having to rehome everything into a traditional ERP system. This is unique and saves Communications providers time and expense to achieve value."

edgeTI offers demonstrations of DToC benefits and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company's website to Communications and Managed Service Providers.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in the Communications Industry, 2024, Peter Kjeldsen , Peter Liu , Sylvain Fabre , 30 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and HYPE CYCLE is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

