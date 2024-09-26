Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Robots A/S: Universal Robots updates payload capacity for UR20 and UR30

Enhancing the strength of high-payload cobots will boost throughput and productivity for customers.

ODENSE, Denmark, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, is now increasing the payload capacity on its new-generation, high-payload cobots UR20 and UR30, enabling customers to lift more at no additional cost.

Universal Robots Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Robots A/S)

The updates raise the total payload, including end-effector, to 25 and 35 kgs respectively when utilizing the cobot in top lift position. This is especially useful for palletizing applications and solutions.

"At Universal Robots, we continuously test and develop our products, and when we unlock new features, we want to give partners and customers immediate access," says Tero Tolonen, Chief Product Officer. "This update enables customers to increase productivity without increasing costs, and it's just one example of how our passion for innovation drives benefit to our customers' bottom line."

The additional strength doesn't require any new purchases and production updates can happen in just minutes. The increased payload can be unlocked by simply updating UR's PolyScope software to version 5.19 or later. Within 2024, UR20s and UR30s shipped will automatically include the software needed to support the use of higher payloads.

Read more about the increased payload for UR20 and UR30 here.

A UR20 palletizing application with increased payload was showcased for the first time at the China International Industry Fair in Shanghai this week. See pictures of the demo in the image collection.

Image collection can be downloaded here.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 90,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world's largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514373/Universal_Robots_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-robots-updates-payload-capacity-for-ur20-and-ur30-302257389.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.