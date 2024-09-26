Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
26.09.24
09:48 Uhr
15,670 Euro
+0,380
+2,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,96515,97010:04
15,96015,96510:04
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 09:37 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank's Supervisory Board and Executive Board confirm strategy

DJ Commerzbank's Supervisory Board and Executive Board confirm strategy 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank's Supervisory Board and Executive Board confirm strategy 
26-Sep-2024 / 09:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann: Commerzbank has considerable potential for growth and 
  appreciation 
   -- The Board of Management expects faster and stronger improvements in profitability: Return on equity is 
  expected to rise to more than 12% by 2027 
   -- Increased and accelerated capital return to shareholders planned 
During the annual strategy dialog with the Board of Managing Directors, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank 
unanimously confirmed its support for its strategy, which aims to achieve a reliable and sustainable increase in value. 
The strategic priority remains profitable growth, while maintaining strict cost discipline and customer orientation. 
The implementation of Strategy until 2027 is progressing rapidly and on schedule, and Commerzbank is reliably 
delivering the announced progress. 
In addition to the original plans, the Bank's profitability is to be improved even more in the coming years, primarily 
by further increasing its earnings. As a result, the Board of Managing Directors expects Commerzbank to increase its 
Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) to more than 12% by 2027 and thereby stronger than previously planned. In addition, 
the return of capital to shareholders is to be accelerated and significantly increased: Commerzbank expects its net 
profit to rise significantly to over EUR3 billion in 2027 and aims for payout ratios of more than 90% for the years 2025 
to 2027, but not more than the net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments. This is subject to the approval of 
the ECB and the German Finance Agency. 
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG, Jens Weidmann, said: "We are very satisfied with the 
implementation and ongoing further development of our Strategy until 2027, which continues to be supported with vigor 
by the Supervisory Board. Commerzbank is continuously expanding its independent position as a strong pillar in the 
German banking market and a reliable partner to the domestic economy. As 'Bank for Germany', we firmly believe that it 
has considerable growth and appreciation potential." 
Bettina Orlopp, future CEO, said: "We are continuously developing our robust growth history based on very solid 
assumptions and are sharpening our financial targets. By realizing additional earnings potential, for example in 
corporate clients business, asset management and at our Polish subsidiary mBank, as well as implementing further 
efficiency gains, we will improve our profitability more strongly than originally planned. Despite conservative 
planning, we expect to earn our cost of capital faster and return even more capital to our shareholders. In this way, 
as in previous years, we will continue to create value for all our shareholders in the future." 
 
Note to editors: 
   -- Registration for the audio webcast for today's fireside chat with Bettina Orlopp at the BofA Annual 
  Financials CEO Conference at 9.45 a.m. (CEST) via this link. 
   -- The related presentation can be found here. 
 
Press contact 
Kathrin Jones: +49 151 70 66 22 95 
Svea Junge: +49 160 92 66 65 08 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 349126 
EQS News ID:  1995933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995933&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.