DJ Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc (LCWL LN) Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World V UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.476 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 329534991 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 349240 EQS News ID: 1996163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)