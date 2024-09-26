

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade gap was SEK 5.3 billion in August, down from SEK 7.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In July, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 6.6 billion.



On an annual basis, exports fell 5.0 percent over the year, and imports dropped by 6.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 15.0 billion in August, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.3 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 6.9 billion in August, compared to SEK 6.8 billion in the previous month.



