Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Sep-2024 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 25-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 723.8766 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 731554 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 349341 EQS News ID: 1996377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 26, 2024 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)