

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in August after falling in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent in August, up from 3.8 percent in July.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 120,000 in August versus 115,000 in July, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.5 percent, down marginally from 69.7 percent in July.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate remained stable for the third straight month at 4.0 percent.



