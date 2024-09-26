The best digital detox destinations & experiences, revealed by Audley Travel

Experts at Audley Travel have delved into Tripadvisor and NationMaster data to uncover the world's best spots for a digital detox, including Thailand, the USA, Japan, and Australia.

WITNEY, England, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on data from Tripadvisor and NationMaster, Audley Travel can now reveal the top four destinations for digital detox escapes according to travellers' interests.

Why was Thailand ranked in 1st place for spa & wellness experiences?

Often dubbed the "wellness capital of Asia", it's no wonder that Thailand makes an appearance in Audley's list of top digital detox destinations.

If you're looking for a classic, technology-free wellness retreat, Anna recommends Chiva-Som near Hua Hin: "You have access to a health and wellness advisor who can tailor the stay around your own personal wellbeing goals, whether you simply want to relax or improve your fitness.

Why was the United States ranked in 1st place for hiking experiences?

According to Audley's travel specialists, it's the USA's topographical diversity that makes it a top destination for more active digital detoxes.

"On one trip, you might focus on the red-rock landscapes of the Southwest, walking between towering canyon walls and across Mars-like terrain. On another, you could snowshoe through the alpine tundra of the Rockies. Elsewhere, there are temperate rainforests, wildflower meadows, wave-lashed coastlines, and so much more." says Audley USA specialist Emma Lamkin.

Why was Japan ranked 1st for five-star workshops & classes?

Japan has a long history of artisanal crafts and rich cultural traditions, which locals can expertly share with visitors through dedicated workshops and classes.

"Putting your phone down for hours or days at a time is no easy feat for many, so I find that it's useful to keep your hands busy," says Audley Japan specialist Clio Zauner. "You could try a calligraphy lesson, where you'll reconnect with the art of putting ink to paper under the careful guidance of a local sensei. Alternatively, you could take part in an obanzai cooking class or a private tea ceremony to explore Japan's culinary heritage."

Why was Australia ranked 1st for national parks?

With the most national parks in the world, it's not surprising that Australia is also one of the best places for a digital detox.

"From rainforest ecolodges to luxury escapes on white-sand beaches and safari-style camps in the bush, some of my favourite digital detox stays are located in Australia's national parks, which are spread right across the country," Audley country specialist Lee Felton comments. "There's no better motivation for putting away your phone than watching the resident wildlife play or listening to the soothing sound of lapping waves from your balcony."

