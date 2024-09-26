Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The best digital detox destinations & experiences, revealed by Audley Travel

Experts at Audley Travel have delved into Tripadvisor and NationMaster data to uncover the world's best spots for a digital detox, including Thailand, the USA, Japan, and Australia.

WITNEY, England, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on data from Tripadvisor and NationMaster, Audley Travel can now reveal the top four destinations for digital detox escapes according to travellers' interests.

Why was Thailand ranked in 1st place for spa & wellness experiences?

Often dubbed the "wellness capital of Asia", it's no wonder that Thailand makes an appearance in Audley's list of top digital detox destinations.

If you're looking for a classic, technology-free wellness retreat, Anna recommends Chiva-Som near Hua Hin: "You have access to a health and wellness advisor who can tailor the stay around your own personal wellbeing goals, whether you simply want to relax or improve your fitness.

Why was the United States ranked in 1st place for hiking experiences?

According to Audley's travel specialists, it's the USA's topographical diversity that makes it a top destination for more active digital detoxes.

"On one trip, you might focus on the red-rock landscapes of the Southwest, walking between towering canyon walls and across Mars-like terrain. On another, you could snowshoe through the alpine tundra of the Rockies. Elsewhere, there are temperate rainforests, wildflower meadows, wave-lashed coastlines, and so much more." says Audley USA specialist Emma Lamkin.

Why was Japan ranked 1st for five-star workshops & classes?

Japan has a long history of artisanal crafts and rich cultural traditions, which locals can expertly share with visitors through dedicated workshops and classes.

"Putting your phone down for hours or days at a time is no easy feat for many, so I find that it's useful to keep your hands busy," says Audley Japan specialist Clio Zauner. "You could try a calligraphy lesson, where you'll reconnect with the art of putting ink to paper under the careful guidance of a local sensei. Alternatively, you could take part in an obanzai cooking class or a private tea ceremony to explore Japan's culinary heritage."

Why was Australia ranked 1st for national parks?

With the most national parks in the world, it's not surprising that Australia is also one of the best places for a digital detox.

"From rainforest ecolodges to luxury escapes on white-sand beaches and safari-style camps in the bush, some of my favourite digital detox stays are located in Australia's national parks, which are spread right across the country," Audley country specialist Lee Felton comments. "There's no better motivation for putting away your phone than watching the resident wildlife play or listening to the soothing sound of lapping waves from your balcony."

For more information
Nicole Barnard
tmwi, acting on behalf of Audley Travel
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

Note to editors:

Audley Travel is an expert in individually designed travel, creating meaningful experiences in more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Its dedicated destination specialists use their firsthand knowledge to plan your trip down to the finest detail, choosing experiences that speak to your passions and pairing you with local guides who are top of their field.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-best-digital-detox-destinations--experiences-revealed-by-audley-travel-302258481.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.