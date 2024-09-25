NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):

Q3 Financial Highlights

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share

Pre-tax income from continuing operations of $253 million

QTD and YTD annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations 1 of 10.3% and 10.0%, respectively

of 10.3% and 10.0%, respectively Net revenues of $1.68 billion Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million, including record quarterly advisory revenues of $592 million Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest 4 ) of $75 million

At August 31, 2024, we had 205.5 million common shares outstanding and 253.8 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis2. Our book value per common share was $48.89 and adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share3 was $31.87

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.35 per Jefferies common share, payable on November 27, 2024 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 18, 2024

Management Comments

" Our third quarter net revenues of $1.68 billion reflect strong performance and continued momentum in Investment Banking, with particularly strong performance in Advisory and demonstrating the successful ongoing execution of our strategy to drive the growth of our business. We are pleased with the strength and direction of our profit margin and return metrics, and are optimistic about the balance of this year and our outlook for 2025.

" Our Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million were up 18.2% from the prior quarter and 47.3% from the same quarter last year, driven by an increase in advisory activity attributable to market share gains reflecting the early benefits of the investments we have made in our platform over the past few years, as well as improving market conditions.

" Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million were down only 3.0% versus an exceptionally strong prior quarter. Capital Markets net revenues were up 28.1% from the same quarter last year, driven by solid overall market conditions and strength across our diversified Equities and Fixed Income businesses. Equities net revenues increased 42.3% from the prior year comparable quarter, with strong performance in our cash and electronic businesses. Fixed Income net revenues increased 13.2% from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily reflecting strength across our credit trading businesses.

" While the market environment for certain of our Asset Management strategies proved challenging in the third quarter, our full year results are encouraging. Furthermore, we are very happy to have closed on the sale of OpNet during the quarter, the last in a series of transactions that monetized a substantial portion of our legacy merchant-banking assets. Achieving that goal further accelerates our efforts to build the very best 'pure play' global investment banking and capital markets firm.

" Our Investment Banking pipeline remains strong heading into year-end and momentum across all of our business lines continues. We feel we have the right (and expanded) global team that is positioned exceptionally well to serve our clients, especially in a backdrop of declining interest rates and increasing activity driven by pent up demand for capital markets and advisory deal flow. After our heavy recent investment in human capital during the slowdown, now is the time for us to focus on executing for our clients and enhancing our overall market position around the world."

Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President

Financial Summary

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net revenues: Investment Banking and Capital Markets $ 1,620,091 $ 1,168,231 39 % $ 4,565,826 $ 3,446,382 32 % Asset Management 59,012 10,143 482 % 488,919 47,699 925 % Other 4,449 3,735 19 % 23,455 9,130 157 % Net revenues 1,683,552 1,182,109 42 % 5,078,200 3,503,211 45 % Net earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 252,687 91,071 177 % 700,683 267,008 162 % Income tax expense 78,011 37,124 110 % 207,077 75,053 176 % Net earnings from continuing operations 174,676 53,947 224 % 493,606 191,955 157 % Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of income taxes 6,363 - N/M (1,488 ) - N/M Net earnings 181,039 53,947 236 % 492,118 191,955 156 % Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,874 ) (3,772 ) 82 % (19,102 ) (13,340 ) 43 % Net losses attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - N/M - (454 ) (100 )% Preferred stock dividends 20,785 6,300 230 % 48,501 8,316 483 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 167,128 $ 51,419 225 % $ 462,719 $ 197,433 134 % Earnings per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 0.22 241 % $ 2.12 $ 0.83 155 % Basic from discontinued operations 0.03 - N/M - - N/M Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.22 254 % $ 2.12 $ 0.83 156 % Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.22 227 % $ 2.06 $ 0.82 151 % Diluted from discontinued operations 0.03 - N/M - - N/M Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.22 243 % $ 2.06 $ 0.82 152 % Weighted average common shares 214,452 228,353 218,106 236,666 Weighted average diluted common shares 221,699 232,041 224,180 240,658

N/M - Not Meaningful

Highlights

Quarterly Results 2024 Versus 2023 Year-to-Date Results 2024 Versus 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $167 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations1 of 10.3%. We had 205.5 million common shares outstanding and 253.8 million common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis2 at August 31, 2024. Our book value per common share was $48.89 and tangible book value per fully diluted share3 was $31.87. Effective tax rate of 30.9%. The lower tax rate compared to the prior year quarter of 40.8% is primarily due to the higher amount of pre-tax income in the current quarter. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $463 million, or $2.06 per diluted common share. Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations1 of 10.0%. Repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock for $44 million, at an average price of $40.72 per share in connection with net-share settlements related to our equity compensation plans. Effective tax rate of 29.6%. The higher tax rate compared to the prior year period of 28.1% is primarily due to the smaller impact from share based awards.

Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking net revenues of $949 million were 47% higher than the prior year quarter, with particular strength within Advisory. Advisory net revenues of $592 million represents our best quarter on record and was higher than the prior year quarter, due to market share gains and increased global mergers and acquisitions activity. Underwriting net revenues of $333 million increased from the prior year quarter, driven by stronger leveraged finance activity. Equity underwriting net revenues remained flat compared to the prior year quarter. Capital Markets net revenues of $671 million were higher compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger performance in Equities attributable to increased volumes and more favorable trading opportunities, while Fixed Income net revenues increased primarily reflecting stronger results across our credit trading businesses. Investment Banking net revenues of $2.49 billion were 46% higher than the prior year, with strength across all lines of business attributable primarily to market share gains in a stronger overall market for our services. Advisory net revenues of $1.21 billion were higher than prior year period, attributable primarily to market share gains. Underwriting net revenues of $1.13 billion increased from the prior year period, due to increased activity from both equity and debt underwriting. Capital Markets net revenues of $2.07 billion were higher compared to the prior year period primarily driven by stronger Equities net revenues attributable to continued market share gains during the period. Fixed Income net revenues remained consistent from the prior year period.

Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management net revenues of $59 million were substantially higher than the prior year quarter, as Other investments13 net revenues were meaningfully higher due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis, which resulted in increased revenues, as well as the absence this year of losses in OpNet incurred in the prior year quarter. Investment return net revenues decreased from the prior year quarter as the market environment for certain of our strategies proved challenging during the current quarter. Asset Management net revenues of $489 million were substantially higher than the prior year period, as Investment return net revenues improved due to stronger performance across multiple investment strategies and funds. In addition, Other investments13 net revenues were meaningfully higher than the prior year period largely due to the consolidation of Stratos and Tessellis which resulted in increased revenues.

* * * *

Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about October 9, 2024.

Selected Financial Information

$ in thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31,

2024 May 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 Net revenues by source: Advisory $ 592,462 $ 283,898 $ 335,271 $ 1,214,927 $ 886,606 Equity underwriting 150,096 249,187 154,211 608,586 428,085 Debt underwriting 183,078 205,499 110,708 517,771 280,772 Total underwriting 333,174 454,686 264,919 1,126,357 708,857 Other investment banking 23,846 64,594 44,453 151,048 115,957 Total Investment Banking 949,482 803,178 644,643 2,492,332 1,711,420 Equities 381,426 407,092 268,015 1,147,656 852,000 Fixed income 289,183 284,177 255,573 925,838 882,962 Total Capital Markets 670,609 691,269 523,588 2,073,494 1,734,962 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues5 1,620,091 1,494,447 1,168,231 4,565,826 3,446,382 Asset management fees and revenues6 13,261 16,818 16,358 89,736 74,983 Investment return (40,135 ) 32,942 31,658 110,447 91,569 Other investments, inclusive of net interest13 101,902 122,767 (25,145 ) 335,767 (83,902 ) Allocated net interest4 (16,016 ) (16,003 ) (12,728 ) (47,031 ) (34,951 ) Total Asset Management Net revenues 59,012 156,524 10,143 488,919 47,699 Other 4,449 5,474 3,735 23,455 9,130 Total Net revenues by source $ 1,683,552 $ 1,656,445 $ 1,182,109 $ 5,078,200 $ 3,503,211 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 889,098 $ 861,993 $ 644,059 $ 2,677,962 $ 1,922,985 Brokerage and clearing fees 101,119 110,536 91,226 321,325 268,292 Underwriting costs 14,017 18,552 14,877 51,053 41,253 Technology and communications 136,953 135,238 122,579 409,703 354,900 Occupancy and equipment rental 30,078 29,327 27,711 87,558 79,421 Business development 68,152 68,630 41,467 194,433 121,892 Professional services 64,630 75,493 64,897 217,967 195,572 Depreciation and amortization 45,977 49,946 25,288 139,125 83,890 Cost of sales 37,400 37,462 1,618 109,533 6,148 Other 43,441 41,514 57,316 168,858 161,850 Total Non-interest expenses $ 1,430,865 $ 1,428,691 $ 1,091,038 $ 4,377,517 $ 3,236,203

Financial Data and Metrics

Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2024 May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Other Data: Number of trading days 63 64 64 188 188 Number of trading loss days7 7 1 6 11 19 Average VaR (in millions)8 $ 11.35 $ 13.36 $ 13.87 $ 13.26 $ 13.98

In millions, except other data (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Financial position: Total assets $ 63,275 $ 63,001 $ 56,045 Cash and cash equivalents 10,573 10,842 8,817 Financial instruments owned 24,039 22,787 22,805 Level 3 financial instruments owned9 693 691 918 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,073 2,057 1,872 Total equity 10,115 9,952 9,765 Total shareholders' equity 10,046 9,875 9,699 Tangible shareholders' equity10 7,973 7,818 7,827 Other data and financial ratios: Leverage ratio11 6.3 6.3 5.7 Tangible gross leverage ratio12 7.7 7.8 6.9 Number of employees at period end 7,624 7,611 5,505 Number of employees excluding OpNet and Stratos at period end 5,926 5,635 5,505

Components of Numerators and Denominators for Earnings Per Common Share

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, In thousands, except per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator for earnings per common share from continuing operations: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 174,676 $ 53,947 $ 493,606 $ 191,955 Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,304 ) (3,772 ) (16,541 ) (13,794 ) Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred share dividends - - - (2,016 ) Allocation of earnings to participating securities (20,785 ) (6,369 ) (48,501 ) (7,344 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share $ 160,195 $ 51,350 $ 461,646 $ 196,389 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share $ 160,195 $ 51,350 $ 461,646 $ 196,389 Numerator for earnings per common share from discontinued operations: Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (including gain on disposal), net of taxes $ 6,363 $ - $ (1,488 ) $ - Less: Net losses attributable to noncontrolling interests (570 ) - (2,561 ) - Net earnings (losses) from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders for basic and diluted earnings per share $ 6,933 $ - $ 1,073 $ - Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for basic earnings per share $ 167,128 $ 51,350 $ 462,719 $ 196,389 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for diluted earnings per share $ 167,128 $ 51,350 $ 462,719 $ 196,389 Denominator for earnings per common share: Weighted average common shares outstanding 206,418 218,411 209,997 226,265 Weighted average shares of restricted stock outstanding with future service required (2,305 ) (1,793 ) (2,346 ) (1,923 ) Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service required 10,339 11,735 10,455 12,324 Weighted average basic common shares 214,452 228,353 218,106 236,666 Stock options and other share-based awards 4,189 2,047 3,369 2,064 Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards 3,058 1,641 2,705 1,928 Weighted average diluted common shares 221,699 232,041 224,180 240,658 Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 0.22 $ 2.12 $ 0.83 Basic from discontinued operations 0.03 - - - Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.22 $ 2.12 $ 0.83 Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.22 $ 2.06 $ 0.82 Diluted from discontinued operations 0.03 - - - Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.22 $ 2.06 $ 0.82

Notes

Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to schedule on page 10 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus preferred shares, restricted stock units, stock options and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 11 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 11 for a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods. Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement. Asset management fees and revenues include management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers. Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments, excluding certain Other investments. VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2023. Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned. Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible shareholders' equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible shareholders' equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors. Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity. Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible shareholders' equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio. Beginning in fiscal 2024, we now refer to "Merchant banking" as "Other investments" in our Asset Management reportable segment.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP financial measures. Management believes such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Annualized Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, $ in thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 167,128 $ 51,419 $ 462,719 $ 197,433 Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax 5,958 1,480 15,900 4,700 Adjusted net earnings to common shareholders (non-GAAP) 173,086 52,899 478,619 202,133 Preferred stock dividends 20,785 6,300 48,501 8,316 Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 193,871 $ 59,199 $ 527,120 $ 210,449 Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 775,484 $ 236,796 $ 702,827 $ 280,599 Net earnings impact for net (earnings) losses from discontinued operations, net of noncontrolling interests (6,933 ) - (1,073 ) - Adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 186,938 59,199 526,047 210,449 Annualized adjusted net earnings to total shareholders from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 747,752 236,796 701,396 280,599 May 31, November 30, 2024 2023 2023 2022 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 9,875,056 $ 9,695,655 $ 9,709,827 $ 10,232,845 Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill (2,057,302 ) (1,873,123 ) (2,044,776 ) (1,875,576 ) Less: Deferred tax asset, net (512,042 ) (502,442 ) (458,343 ) (387,862 ) Less: Weighted average impact of dividends and share repurchases (57,836 ) (49,481 ) (157,739 ) (147,972 ) Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 7,247,876 $ 7,270,609 $ 7,048,969 $ 7,821,435 Annualized return on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 10.7 % 3.3 % 10.0 % 3.6 % Annualized adjusted net earnings to shareholders on adjusted tangible shareholders' equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 10.3 % 3.3 % 10.0 % 3.6 %

Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation

Reconciliation of book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding:

$ in thousands, except per share amounts August 31, 2024 Book value (GAAP) $ 10,045,945 Stock options(1) 114,939 Intangible assets, net and goodwill (2,073,105 ) Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 8,087,779 Common shares outstanding (GAAP) 205,495 Preferred shares 27,563 Restricted stock units ("RSUs") 14,298 Stock options(1) 5,065 Other 1,378 Adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)(2) 253,799 Book value per common share outstanding $ 48.89 Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP) $ 31.87

(1) Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of August 31, 2024 of 5.1 million multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $22.69 on August 31, 2024. (2) Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the impact of convertible preferred shares if-converted to common shares.

Contacts

