Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 11:18 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China Daily: 2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum held in Russia

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, the 2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum took place in Kazan, Russia. The event was a gathering of officials, media representatives, experts, and opinion leaders from China and Russia, alongside global young participants from BRICS countries.

The forum centered around the theme of "New Opportunities for a Shared Future", with a focus on exploring how young individuals can actively participate in and benefit from the cooperation within the BRICS framework. It highlighted the significance of youth collaboration in enhancing mutual understanding and promoting cultural exchanges among countries.

China Daily and the Chinese Embassy in Russia co-hosted the event, which was organized by 21st Century Media and Education in partnership with Kazan Federal University. The Interregional Association for International Cooperation and the Confucius Institute at Kazan Federal University provided additional support for the forum.

At the event, 21st Century Media and Education signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tatar-inform and Kazan Federal University. Furthermore, young representatives endorsed the "BRICS Youth Cooperation and Development Initiative", which advocates for open-mindedness and collaboration, encouraging youth from BRICS nations to seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and foster a culture of continuous innovation.

The event organizers stressed that the BRICS youth play important roles as both beneficiaries and contributors. The forum intends to amplify young voices, showcase their endeavors, and encourage collaboration among them. Additionally, the forum strives to cultivate relationships, inspire fresh perspectives, and instill a sense of responsibility among the younger generation.

The participants of the forum perceived the event as a global platform for dialogue among young people from BRICS countries, aimed at fostering enhanced mutual understanding. They believed that youth, recognized as the driving force behind future progress, can broaden their international perspectives, and enhance their competitiveness through shared learning experiences.

A standout feature of the event was the direct conversations among young representatives from BRICS nations. Potapov Gleb Sergeevich, the Russian founding curator of the S?OLAR hub in St. Petersburg; Shamim Zakaria, an Indian journalist and commentator based in Beijing; and Vitor Moura, a Brazilian marketing director for the Brazil-China Business Association, shared their thoughts on the opportunities and potential collaborations within the BRICS framework. They encouraged young people to strengthen cultural exchanges, mutual understanding, and collaborative efforts toward a shared future for humanity.

Kleimenova Aleksandra, the first runners-up of China Daily Belt and Road Youth English Speaking Competition St. Petersburg Qualifying Competition from Russia, hosted a roundtable discussion where four young representatives from BRICS nations shared their experiences and insights on the opportunities arising from BRICS cooperation in their education, lives, and careers.

Emphasizing the dawn of a new era of "Big BRICS" that emerged after BRICS expanded earlier in the year, these representatives highlighted the extended platform now available for youth engagement in areas such as sustainable development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

The participants of roundtable discussion session consisted of Shannah Rose Erasmus, a South African promoter of traditional Chinese medicine, Li Yunqing, second-prize winner in the All-China Russian Language Competition Finals from China; Valieva Alina Ramilevna, a Russian enthusiast of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation; and Delkhasteh Abalfazl, an Iranian Social Media Influencer.

The event will receive extensive coverage on China Daily's media platform, local Russian media, international media outlets, and global social media channels. China Daily's programme Youth Power will also launch a special program in collaboration with local media to engage a global youth audience, fostering cross-cultural exchange among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-brics-young-leaders-forum-held-in-russia-302259750.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.