Britvic plc: PSP Block listing Interim Review

DJ PSP Block listing Interim Review 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
PSP Block listing Interim Review 
26-Sep-2024 / 09:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
       The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       26 September 2024 
Date: 
 
       Name of applicant:                   Britvic plc 
1. 
       LEI:                          635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
                                   Performance Share 
2.      Name of Scheme:                     Plan 
 
 
                                   From: 3 April 2024 
3.      Period of Return:                    To:   26 September 
                                   2024 
 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                  4,197,120 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 
5.      increased since the date of the last return):                0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                             0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
7.                                             4,197,120 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 20p  25 September 2009 
       5,000,000                     each 
 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:       248,906,262 
9. 
 
                                Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                  For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                                Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, 
Address of Contact:                       Hertfordshire, HP2 4TZ 
 
                                +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

- End -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  349381 
EQS News ID:  1996489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996489&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
