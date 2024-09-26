Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
26.09.24
08:02 Uhr
15,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Britvic plc: Irish PSP Block listing Interim Review

DJ Irish PSP Block listing Interim Review 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Irish PSP Block listing Interim Review 
26-Sep-2024 / 10:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW 
 
 
       The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       26 September 2024 
Date: 
 
                                  Britvic plc 
1.      Name of applicant:                  LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
                                  Britvic Irish Profit Sharing Scheme 
2.      Name of Scheme: 
 
                                  From:   3 April 2024 
3.      Period of Return:                  To:     26 September 2024 
 
                                                       2,321,411 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 
 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased 
5.      since the date of the last return):                           0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                                   0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                 2,321,411 
7. 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 20p each 
       2,500,000                                  19 December 2013 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 
9.                                                     248,906,262 
 
                                Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                  For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                                Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, 
Address of Contact:                      Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ 
 
                                +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

-End-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  349382 
EQS News ID:  1996491 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996491&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
