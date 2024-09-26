

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence rebounded somewhat in September, while business confidence rose to the highest level in five months amid a positive trend in services, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Consumer sentiment climbed to 98.3 in September from August's 3-month low of 96.1.



Among components, the economic climate index improved to 103.9 in September from 102.3 in August. The index measuring the personal climate also rose to 96.3 from 93.8, and the future climate increased from 95.7 to 97.4. Similarly, the current climate index strengthened to 97.4 from 95.7.



The data also showed that the composite confidence index rose to 95.7 in September from 94.7 in August. The increase in the index was mainly driven by positive trends in services, particularly in the transport and storage sector.



The index for market services climbed to 100.6 from 98.0. Meanwhile, the industrial confidence, including manufacturing and construction, worsened slightly, with the index falling from 86.7 to 87.0.



