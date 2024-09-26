ETD001 is a novel, first in class blocker of the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) aimed at treating people with cystic fibrosis without current effective therapies

ETD001 commenced Phase 2 clinical trials in July 2024, expected to complete in 2025

Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd (Enterprise), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies to improve the lives of those suffering from respiratory disease, today announced its novel cystic fibrosis (CF) investigational therapy, ETD001, has been granted 'rare pediatric disease designation' (RPD) in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1

ETD001 is a low molecular weight compound with first-in-class potential, which targets the sodium channel (ENaC) in the airway epithelium to increase the hydration and clearance of mucus. Enterprise announced dosing of the first person with cystic fibrosis (pwCF) in its Phase 2a trial of ETD001 on 23rd July 20242. The trial aims to deliver clinical proof-of-concept and to assess the safety and efficacy of ETD001 in the ~10% of pwCF with the highest unmet medical need. The study will assess lung function (FEV1) in pwCF who are either ineligible for or are not receiving CFTR modulator therapy.

The RPD designation was based on the assessment of CF as a serious or life-threatening disease, primarily affecting individuals aged from birth to 18 years.

CF is estimated to affect over 100,000 people worldwide, with an average life expectancy of only 50 years. Failed mucociliary clearance and mucus congestion in the lungs leads to cycles of infection and inflammation and an ongoing decline in lung function. Increasing fluid volume in the lung by inhibiting ENaC with ETD001 will hydrate mucus, improve clearance, reduce mucus congestion, and is expected to drive substantial improvements in lung function. ETD001 has previously demonstrated a well-tolerated profile in healthy subjects in a Phase 1 trial and has been shown to be long-acting in pre-clinical studies3

Dr John Ford, CEO, Enterprise Therapeutics, said: "We're delighted with the FDA's decision and would like to thank the Office of Pediatric Therapeutics and the Office of Orphan Products Development for their consideration. As we progress though our Phase 2a trial of ETD001, this RPD designation will further support our mission to advance this novel approach for treating pwCF with the highest unmet medical need, as rapidly as possible."

Annabella Amatulli, Head of Regulatory Affairs, commented: "We are thrilled to be granted the RPD designation by the FDA, a regulatory framework intended to encourage and accelerate innovative therapies, in recognition of the significance of our programme in addressing an unmet medical need. The RPD designation will give Enterprise access to valuable incentives and support from the FDA during the development of ETD001, including the eligibility to request a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval."

