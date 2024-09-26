Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 25 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.208million Including current year income and expenses £50.457million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.59p Including current year income and expenses 265.90p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.50p Including current year income and expenses 265.69p

