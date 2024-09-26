Anzeige
26.09.2024 12:30 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 25 September 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£50.208million
Including current year income and expenses£50.457million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses264.59p
Including current year income and expenses265.90p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses264.50p
Including current year income and expenses265.69p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


