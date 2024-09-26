BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 25 September 2024 were:

209.22p Capital only

209.70p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 36,283 ordinary shares on 25th September 2024, the Company has 73,922,594 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,438,711 shares which are held in Treasury.