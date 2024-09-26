Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
26thSeptember 2024
It is announced that at the close of business on 25thSeptember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
25th September 2024 51.87p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 51.72p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
