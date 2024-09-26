USPA Global Licensing Inc.: U.S. Polo Assn. Concludes the Successful European Polo Season

Sport-Inspired Brand Sponsors Three Iconic, International Polo Championships Across France, Germany, and Spain

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly marked the successful conclusion of the European high-goal polo season, after sponsoring a series of prestigious tournaments across the continent. Throughout the summer, the sport brand had the privilege of sponsoring premier tournaments, including the Sotogrande Gold Cup, the Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup, and the French Open, each representing polo at the highest level.







"We are thrilled to have U.S. Polo Assn. be part of such prestigious, global events that not only promote the sport of polo but also connect with players, fans, and consumers in the European marketplace," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our involvement in these international polo tournaments underscores our authentic connection to the sport and reflects our brand's commitment to global competition and community."

For the first time, U.S. Polo Assn. was the Official Apparel Sponsor of Spain's premier polo tournament, the Sotogrande Gold Cup. Taking place from July 22 to August 31, this event showcased some of the world's top international players and polo ponies, which drew sold-out crowds to the Ayala Polo Club in Sotogrande. The sport-inspired brand provided staff outfitting, cap giveaways to event attendees, and prizes for the winners and runners-up of the tournament.

Continuing its support across Europe, U.S. Polo Assn. sponsored the Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup from August 23 to September 1. This tournament, celebrated as the German High-Goal Championship, attracted sports fans to the Prussian Polo & Country Club - Berlin, where the sport-inspired brand was the Official Apparel Sponsor. This partnership provided competing teams with custom performance jerseys, caps, and hoodies, alongside umpire outfitting and cap giveaways during the sport's iconic halftime divot stomp.

The European season concluded with the French Open for men and women, held at the iconic Polo Club du Domaine de Chantilly in France from September 4 to September 22. This prestigious competition, set in one of the most picturesque polo venues worldwide, offered a fitting finale to the European season, featuring high-level play and sportsmanship from athletes and their equestrian partners. As the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. provided players with custom performance jerseys and outfitting for staff, all featuring the brand's iconic double-horsemen logo.

"Engaging consumers through authentic experiences like sponsoring these prestigious polo tournaments allows us to celebrate the sport while showcasing the genuine spirit of U.S. Polo Assn. across Western Europe," said Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom, S.p.A., U.S. Polo Assn.'s strategic apparel partner in Western Europe. "Connecting with consumers in this way has been pivotal in expanding our brand presence and resonating with the European market."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com, and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.