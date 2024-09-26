

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.684 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.372 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.798 billion or $2.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $16.405 billion from $15.985 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.684 Bln. vs. $1.372 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.66 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $16.405 Bln vs. $15.985 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.85 - $17.45 Bln



