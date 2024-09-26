

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $132.81 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $118.64 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $7.013 billion from $7.073 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $132.81 Mln. vs. $118.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.013 Bln vs. $7.073 Bln last year.



