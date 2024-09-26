Zenoo comes to small business

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoo is opening up its digital onboarding offering to small businesses as it reacts to changes in the identity space.

Typical Zenoo clients are global players- which include Trans Union, IDEMIA and LSEG - with presence in multiple markets.

However, the company is now providing small businesses with the opportunity to take advantage of Zenoo solutions as end consumers seek out digital onboarding that includes numerous data sources such as biometrics, PEPs, AML, criminal records, and AI for deep fakes.

Smaller organisations may only provide one or two of these services and in order to provide a more comprehensive solution they have to gain access to or partner with other providers. Using the Zenoo solution allows them to do this through a single API based connection.

Zenoo UK MD George Taylor said: "We have always prided ourselves on being an agile company with flexible solutions that react to what customers require. Bringing our market-leading solutions to small businesses enables companies to take advantage of the best digital onboarding capabilities in the same way big international players have been for years with services such as our Design Studio element which allows partners to build and publish customer journeys for their clients in hours through a no code tool."

The Zenoo platform has been built for scale, so it is expanding the offering to smaller partners by providing an out of the box 3 tier solution at a low-cost entry point for partners to use the power of the platform to increase sales.

As the solution is standardised the entry cost for smaller business partners is greatly reduced and as their sales increase the platform tools can be moulded to suit their needs.

Taylor added: "It's a pay as you go model for pricing compared to the annual license fee model. So, customers have a competitive model to try the platform and gain sales without the commitment to an annual license fee before sales are coming in."

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

