South Pacific Metals Corp.: South Pacific Metals Receives DTC Eligibility; Engages Think Ink and 45 Degrees for Marketing and Advertising Services

South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV:SPMC)(FSE:6J00)(OTCQB:SPMEF) ("SPMC" or the "Company"), an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating across Papua New Guinea's proven production corridors, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). The Company also announces that it has entered into marketing and advertising agreements with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. and 45 Degrees Inc.

DTC Eligibility

South Pacific reports that its common shares are now DTC eligible, a significant milestone that is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of South Pacific's common shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "SPMEF".

This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

"Receiving our DTC eligibility is a beneficial next step for U.S. shareholders and brokerage firms, as it creates an enhanced trading environment with faster execution and improved liquidity," said Michael Murphy, Executive Chair. "South Pacific's gold-copper exploration activities are ramping up, and we anticipate having an active and productive Q4."

Marketing and Advertising Agreements

Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. ("Think Ink"), of Santa Ana, California, has been engaged by the Company for a six-month marketing and public relations program ("The Agreement"), including facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. The Agreement commences on September 26, 2024, for a total fee of USD $120,000 to be paid in three installments: USD $40,000 on signing, USD $40,000 sixty days post-signing, and $40,000 one-hundred-twenty days post-signing. Either Party may terminate this Agreement with thirty (30) days' written notice (the "Notice Period"). Consideration to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company and Think Ink does not hold any interest (directly or indirectly) in the Company. Think Ink is at arm's-length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.

45 Degrees Inc. ("45 Degrees") of Cheyenne, WY, has been engaged by the Company for a six-month term to provide advertising services including Google Ads, social media and video interview distribution ("The Advertising Agreement"). The Agreement was entered into on September 26, 2024, in consideration of a total fee of USD $105,000 to be paid in three installments: USD $35,000 on signing, USD $35,000 sixty days post-signing, and $35,000 one-hundred-twenty days post-signing. The Agreement may be extended on a month-to-month basis for a fee of USD $17,500 by way of mutual written agreement between both Parties. Either Party may terminate this Agreement with thirty (30) days written notice (the "Notice Period"). Consideration to 45 Degrees does not include any securities of the Company and 45 Degrees does not hold any interest (directly or indirectly) in the Company. 45 Degrees is at arm's-length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company outside of this engagement.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp ("SPMC") is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,000 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.

Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of SPMC.

