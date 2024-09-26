Global Health Exhibition to Showcase Unique Advances in AI-Enabled Diagnostics and Patient Care

The event's Digital Health Forum will reveal the world's latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) enabled diagnostic decision-making for an audience of over 100,000 delegates

The transformative impact of AI, big data and machine learning on patient care will revolutionize the speed and accuracy of diagnosis across multiple therapeutic areas, according to the event's expert panellists

Digital Health Forum will highlight unique examples of utilising AI algorithms and applications set to enhance patient outcomes in radiology as well as the use of augmented intelligence which can monitor patients in real-time

Global Health Exhibition (Malham, Riyadh, 21-23 October 2024) will bring 1,200 exhibiting companies to Saudi Arabia and is poised to become one of the world's top three most-attended healthcare forums

Event will host 500+ expert speakers across multiple healthcare disciplines highlighting frontier-pushing medical advancements alongside over 100 hours of accredited CME opportunities for medical professionals

MALHAM, Saudi Arabia and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Health Exhibition in Malham, Riyadh (21-23 October) will place a key focus on the integration of novel artificial intelligence (AI) into mainstream healthcare delivery and its power to transform the patient journey from diagnostics to outcomes, the event's organizers announced today.

As part of the Exhibition's Digital Health Forum, one of four parallel event tracks, world-leading experts on applying AI technology will discuss the evolution of disease and illness detection spearheaded by radiology services and showcase new AI models set to become fully integrated into diagnostic practice, both in-person and remotely.

"We are in a transformative era in radiology, where artificial intelligence and now Gen AI is redefining the entire patient experience, from enhancing diagnostic accuracy to improving safety. This paradigm shift in healthcare allows for personalised and more precise treatment options," said Global Health Exhibition panellist Dr. Maha Gmira, Chief Technology Officer of SolutionAI.

"Through advanced deep learning algorithms, AI has shown a remarkable capacity for detecting intricate patterns in complex diseases, leading to more quantitative, data-driven diagnostic approaches. The Global Health Exhibition is an ideal platform to explore how these innovations can be harnessed in healthcare delivery, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical diagnostics and patient care with respect to the ethics and regulations of AI in Healthcare."

AI is also showing significant potential in reframing clinical decision support systems to enhance decision-making processes for multidisciplinary patient care teams, as well as showing an increasing aptitude for medicines discovery, molecule screening and drug development, bringing increasing degrees of automation that significantly reduces the time required to bring a novel medicine from molecule to market. Global Health Exhibition attendees will have the opportunity to attend over forty-five sessions, panel discussions and case study presentations as part of the Digital Health Forum over the course of the event, each looking at different elements of data, intelligence and AI integration into healthcare systems.

"There is no better place in the world in 2024 for health professionals and stakeholders keen to understand the ongoing AI revolution in healthcare than Global Health Exhibition," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf, the event's organizer.

"AI has a multitude of applications across all areas of healthcare and this year's exhibition will cover many of them, from its use in genomics, personalized medicine, value-based healthcare and most importantly improving patient outcomes. Attendees will also meet and interact with dynamic, innovative health businesses focused on AI and data intelligence including the winners of the Exhibition's 2023 startup competition Cerebra AI, GE Healthcare who are expanding into the region, and global health giant Philips."

"Bringing such a sizeable group of expert presenters in this field together is a unique privilege and offers attendees the definitive word on AI's state of play and transformative power."

Free registration for Global Health Exhibition is now open at www.globalhealthsaudi.com . Attendees will benefit from one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging healthcare agendas in the world today which features world leaders in medicine and healthcare delivery from multiple international locations.

