ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Spoutible Inc.: Spoutible Announces Virtual Town Hall with Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett

Moderated by Leta McCollough Seletzky, the event will tackle pressing national issues on September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Spoutible, the innovative social media platform fostering open dialogue and community engagement, is proud to announce a virtual town hall featuring Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett. Scheduled for September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, the event will be moderated by acclaimed author Leta McCollough Seletzky.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett

Rep. Stacey Plaskett
Rep. Stacey Plaskett

The town hall aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussion on critical topics such as reproductive rights, voter suppression, and Project 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Congresswoman Plaskett, posing questions and sharing perspectives in real-time.

"We are honored to host Congresswoman Plaskett for this important conversation," said Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Spoutible. "Our platform is dedicated to facilitating meaningful discussions on issues that matter to our users, and this event embodies that mission."

Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, was selected to serve as an impeachment manager during the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. She currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and previously served on the House Ways and Means Committee, the first Member from a U.S. territory and only the fourth African American woman to serve on this committee. Her insights on current national challenges promise to offer valuable perspectives to participants.

Leta McCollough Seletzky, known for her insightful commentary and best-selling works, expressed enthusiasm about moderating the event. "It's an honor to facilitate this important discussion with Congresswoman Plaskett," she said. "These topics are crucial to our nation's future, and this town hall provides a valuable platform for public engagement."

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments during the live event. Anyone can participate in the town hall by simply visiting the link.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Spoutible Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
