Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
HealthFocus Announces New Client, MedNetOne Health Solutions, for Population Health Registry

DEXTER, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / HF Software Solutions is excited to announce the onboarding of MedNetOne with HealthFocus. With over three decades of experience, MedNetOne is a leading healthcare management organization dedicated to supporting the infrastructure and clinical needs of both primary and specialty care physicians. By integrating HealthFocus into its operations, MedNetOne aims to enhance its population health management, leveraging data-driven insights and comprehensive analytics to improve patient outcomes.

Learn more about MedNetOne and its impactful work.

"MNO's commitment to advancing healthcare delivery aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide organizations with cutting-edge population health insights. We are confident that integrating HealthFocus will enable MedNetOne to achieve meaningful improvements in both patient outcomes and operational efficiency." - James Morris, CEO

Physician organizations play a crucial role in collaborating with health plans and their members to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. These organizations, including independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and physician groups, are dedicated to several key objectives, including streamlining operations, advancing value-based care, and managing population health. Their efforts are focused on delivering superior care, enhancing patient satisfaction, and improving overall health outcomes while effectively managing costs.

"To be effective in managing a patient population, it is imperative to have a comprehensive patient registry that collects, stores, informs prospectively and monitors both the care team efforts and the patient's care needs.

HealthFocus is a well-designed virtual platform that has become an essential part of Medical Network One's workflow, and it enhances our organization's collaborative relationship with our primary care provider community.

We look forward to this partnership since it will impact our value-based care strategy and serve as a critical guidepost for Medical Network One's success." - Andrew Kureka, Director of Innovation, Research, and Improvement

HealthFocus is a purpose-built solution to population health management designed to support physician and physician-hospital organizations engaged in value-based care. It integrates and analyzes data from 150+ interfaces into a single platform to provide a clear and complete picture of patient care. The intuitive user registry makes it easy to identify gaps in care and track provider performance to improve healthcare outcomes. HealthFocus is dedicated to understanding the practical needs of POs and takes pride in maintaining exceptionally high customer satisfaction. The company currently works with 15 organizations of all sizes in Michigan and California.

To learn more about HealthFocus, visit our website at healthfocus.io. If you're interested in how HealthFocus can benefit your organization, contact us for a personalized consultation. For more information about the organizations we serve, visit our clients.

Contact Information

Emily Morris
Marketing and Operations
hello@healthfocus.io
734-808-2767

SOURCE: HealthFocus

