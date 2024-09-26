Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Record Level Participation at the Upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting with Record Number of Sponsors, Partners, and Attendees

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its highly anticipated NetSapiens® Platform User Group Meeting (UGM) has surpassed all records of participation and officially sold out all its sponsorships. This year's event has attracted the highest number of sponsors, partners and attendees in its history, underscoring the unparalleled growth and momentum of the NetSapiens software platform.

The event will be held in Nashville, TN on Oct 21st- 24th, and comes on the heels of Crexendo's NetSapiens platform surpassing five million end users, a significant milestone that highlights Crexendo's expanding global reach.

The User Group Meeting, which will bring together the industry's top service providers, partners, and vendors, is designed to foster collaboration, showcase the latest applications and innovations, many driven by AI, and provide a platform for discussing the future of communications technology. The event will include exclusive sessions, partner showcases, and insights from industry veterans, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with Crexendo's thought leaders and technology experts.

"We are thrilled to have reached this incredible level of participation for our User Group Meeting," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "This event is a testament to the strength of Crexendo's NetSapiens community and the overwhelming demand for our software platform's innovative solutions. Our growing partner ecosystem, combined with the recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America, underscores Crexendo's position as a leader in cloud communications."

Crexendo's NetSapiens platform continues to redefine the UCaaS landscape, providing service providers with unmatched scalability and flexibility without charging per-seat fees, enabling them to achieve growth at twice the industry average. With more than 5 million users on the platform, Crexendo remains committed to delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions that empower service providers to expand their offerings and deliver superior communications experiences.

The record level participation at the User Group Meeting is another key milestone in Crexendo's continued global expansion and leadership in the communications industry.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive global network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) announcing record level participation at the upcoming NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting; (ii) has surpassed all records of participation and officially sold out all its sponsorships; (iii) expanding its global reach; (iv) the event being a testament to the strength of the NetSapiens community and the overwhelming demand for our platform's innovative solutions.; (v) the growing partner ecosystem, combined with the recognition from Frost & Sullivan as the fastest growing UCaaS platform, underscores its position as a leader in cloud communications; (vi) Crexendo's NetSapiens platform continues to redefine the UCaaS landscape, providing service providers with unmatched scalability and flexibility without charging per-seat fees, enabling them to achieve growth at twice the industry average; (vii) remaining committed to delivering cutting-edge, customizable solutions that empower service providers to expand their offerings and deliver superior communications experiences; (viii) record level participation at the User Group Meeting is another key milestone in Crexendo's continued global expansion and leadership in the communications industry

Crexendo, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or events that occur after the date of this press release. For a more detailed discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

