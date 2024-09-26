GHGSat Tops Fortune's 2024 Change the World List

The top slot celebrates space pioneers, including GHGSat, SpaceX, and Rocket Lab

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / GHGSat, the global leader in high-resolution satellite monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions, has joined SpaceX and Rocket Lab to share the top slot of Fortune's 10th annual Change the World list. This prestigious recognition honors the impact of GHGSat's cutting-edge satellite constellation, which has enabled organizations around the world to realize significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions.





Fortune's Change the World list celebrates companies that drive significant positive change by addressing societal challenges at the core of their business models. Finalists are selected based on their innovative business strategies that positively impact the world's most pressing social or environmental issues.

Founded in 2011, GHGSat pioneered high-resolution satellite emissions monitoring technology, and its satellite constellation is now capable of tracking greenhouse gas emissions down to the individual facility level at an unmatched near-daily frequency. Today, GHGSat serves as a trusted partner for corporations, governments, and regulators, arming decision-makers with data to both take rapid action on greenhouse gas emissions immediately and design effective long-term mitigation strategies.

"GHGSat's inclusion in Fortune's Change the World list is a testament to the unique ability of GHGSat's data and insights to drive change, by unearthing the detailed picture of emissions sources that was previously derived from calculations and estimates. This is a foundational step in the race to net zero emissions, and we are setting the pace alongside our government and industry partners," said Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat. "Looking forward, our team remains dedicated to advancing the frontier of climate knowledge, as we expand our constellation to continue growing this impact exponentially."

The full Fortune Change the World list is available here. For more information about GHGSat and its impact on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, visit GHGSat.com.

About GHGSat

GHGSat uses its own satellites and aircraft sensors to measure greenhouse gas emissions directly from industrial sites, providing actionable insights to businesses, governments, and regulators. With proprietary remote-sensing and patented technology, GHGSat enables strategic decision-making through monitoring and analytics services, with better accuracy, more frequently, and at a fraction of the cost of other technologies. GHGSat's mission is to become the global reference for remote sensing of greenhouse gas (GHG), air quality gas, and other trace gas emissions from any source in the world.

