BioBond Adhesives, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Its Headquarters and Development Laboratories in Lafayette, Indiana

BioBond Starts Commercialization of Its Plant-Based Adhesives and Coating

LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond"), a portfolio company of Big Idea Venture's Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP ("GFRP") Fund, today announces the opening of its headquarters and development laboratories in Lafayette, Indiana. This strategic location will enable BioBond to accelerate the commercialization of its plant-based, biodegradable adhesive and coating alternatives, targeting a wide range of industries including packaging, construction, electronics, furniture, apparel, marine, and aerospace.

BioBond Logo

BioBond's mission aligns with the GFRP Fund's focus on driving innovation and economic growth in rural areas. The fund collaborates with universities across the U.S. to commercialize intellectual property in food, protein, and agriculture.

"We have received tremendous support from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, AgriNovus, USDA Rural Development, Greater Lafayette Commerce, and Beck's in finding a suitable USDA-qualified site located just south of Lafayette," said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond. "Indiana is a welcoming environment for startups, and our proximity to Purdue University offers a rich ecosystem for collaboration and growth."

BioBond is poised to launch four plant-based adhesive and coating products in Q4 2024, a remarkable achievement in less than a year since its inception. "Petro-based adhesives and coatings are a major source of VOCs and microplastics," stated Frank Klemens, Managing Director of the GFRP Fund. "BioBond's innovative solutions will reduce our daily exposure to these harmful substances and contribute to a healthier environment."

Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer for GFRP, added, "Indiana has embraced our investment, and the support from AgriNovus and Beck's has been instrumental in accelerating BioBond's technology towards commercialization."

About BioBond

BioBond, Inc. is a material science company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that make our environment a healthier place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities, collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. For more information, visit https://biobondadhesives.com.

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living-wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), the world's most active investor in FoodTech, investing in the best food technology and AgriTech companies globally. BIV has teams in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 100 companies across 30 countries and manages the Global Food Innovation family of funds and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners.

Contact Information

Tom Mastrobuoni

Chief Investment Officer

tom@bigideaventures.com

(201) 725-3800

Marc McConnaughey

CEO

marc@biobondadhesives.com

(909) 631-9598

SOURCE: BioBond Adhesives, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.