Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 in the evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2024. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, 68235#.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q3 2024 financial results analyst conference call

WHO: John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group

David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group

Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, TMX Group

WHEN: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET

HOW: Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154.

The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

