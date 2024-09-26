Capacity LLC Named Finalist for Best Logistics Solution in BeautyMatter NEXT Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LLC is thrilled to announce that we have been named a finalist for Best Logistics Solution in the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to innovation, excellence, and leadership within the beauty industry.

"With everything we do, our first goal is how we bring value. The NEXT Awards are rooted in the opportunity to recognize the entire BeautyMatter community and reflect the diverse contributions of the global beauty ecosystem in moving our industry forward. We are looking for the most brilliant brands, service providers, suppliers, and people pushing the limits of creativity and possibilities to build what's next in beauty," said Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO of BeautyMatter, on the awards.

The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards recognize businesses that are raising the bar and defining the future -- from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies and from brands to suppliers. NEXT creates a space to highlight everyone involved in the beauty value chain responsible for bringing brands, products, and services to life for consumers around the globe.

With a belief that everyone should have a fair shake at winning industry awards. BeautyMatter made a foundational commitment that judging would be transparent and done by a panel of independent judges selected for their diversity of experience, deep category knowledge, and insatiable curiosity.

This commitment to transparency makes winning a NEXT Award a benchmark for excellence and the ultimate accolade.



"There is no better feeling in business than having your customers nominate you for a service award," said Jeff Kaiden, CEO of Capacity LLC. "Our team works every day to help clients in the beauty industry achieve their goals and dreams. To be recognized by BeautyMatter, whose research I read every week, that is super special."

Applications were rigorously assessed by an independent panel of industry leaders, focusing on relevancy, impact, and innovation. This year's shortlist represents a diverse array of talent and groundbreaking advancements in the beauty sector.

"Numerous beauty industry award ceremonies tend to be politicized or connected to product promotion. In contrast, the NEXT Awards stand out as a refreshing and dynamic experience. Their vibrancy, rawness, and edginess align precisely with the industry pulse that BeautyMatter understands so well," said Dr. Robb Akridge, Founder & CEO of Opulus Labs and NEXT Awards judge.

Winners will be announced at the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Summit, which will take place on October 24, 2024, at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles. Capacity LLC looks forward to celebrating this achievement and sharing it with our peers, partners, and customers who have supported us throughout our journey.

For more information about the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards and to see the full list of finalists, please visit https://beautymatter.com/articles/2024-beautymatter-next-award-finalists

About BeautyMatter

The rules of engagement have changed, and success requires a lens that is cross-vertical and looks beyond the obvious confines of the industry. As a group of brand builders, operators, and investors, we don't just cover the news; we understand how to provide crucial context, making information and data actionable. BeautyMatter is recognized globally as an essential resource for beauty insiders, filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those defining the future of beauty. We believe real connection happens organically, and everything we do is aimed at creating value for our global community.

About Capacity

Capacity LLC is a comprehensive third-party logistics provider that specializes in helping ecommerce and B2B businesses streamline their fulfillment processes in order to scale. With more than two decades of experience, they offer a robust range of services including order fulfillment, warehousing, pick and pack operations, customized packaging, and real-time inventory management. Their focus on technology and strategic location usage enhances delivery speed, accuracy, and overall customer satisfaction. They have extensive experience in the beauty sector and with celebrity-backed brands, where the delivery experience must meet or exceed customer expectations every time. https://www.capacityllc.com/



CapacityMedia Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

amy@k2-gc.com

+1-913-440-4072

Beauty Matter Contact

Maral Gankhuyag

Marketing and Communications Manager

maral.gankhuyag@beautymatter.com

+1-202-431-7095

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capacity-llc-named-finalist-for-best-logistics-solution-in-beautymatter-next-awards-302259780.html