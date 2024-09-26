Anzeige
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
Tradegate
26.09.24
17:19 Uhr
84,02 Euro
+1,62
+1,97 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024
95 Leser
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030 - Reducing Embodied Carbon

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Saint-Gobain

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, we discuss how net-zero carbon is achievable. Having the first zero-carbon gypsum plant in North America is just the beginning. By reducing our CO2 emissions in our plants, we are supporting our customers to create more sustainable buildings for the future.

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Journey to 2030 here

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
