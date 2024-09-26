Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research partners with Door to digitise its fund manager due diligence process

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fund research, consulting and investment solutions provider Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research (Square Mile) has announced a new strategic partnership with Door, the leading global digital due diligence and risk management platform.

Square Mile is committed to helping investors achieve their financial and responsible investment goals. The firm works with independent financial advisers, asset managers and wholesale platforms to empower them with the knowledge, tools and support to deliver the best outcomes for their clients, society and the environment.

Door's platform allows Square Mile's Fund Research & Consulting team to benefit from Door's standardised questionnaire content, completed by asset managers, with real-time updates on critical issues such as investment risk, governance, sustainability, diversity & inclusion and culture.

John Monaghan, Research Director at Square Mile says, "We are embracing new technologies to enhance the delivery of our research and create efficiencies. Digital transformation in due diligence is an important development to support clients and we are pleased to be partnering with Door, a market leader in this field. "

Steve Goldstein, CEO of Door, says, "We are delighted that Square Mile is joining its global peers, including some of the largest UK and US wealth managers, to help drive the long overdue digital transformation of the due diligence process. Door's global scale and coverage provides a unique opportunity to asset managers, regardless of size, to access the fund selection teams of the most prominent local, regional and global wealth managers."

Press contacts:

Door:

Steven Goldstein, CEO

sgoldstein@doorfunds.com

001-917-887-5950

Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research:

Hugo Mortimer-Harvey, PR consultant

hugomortimerharvey@hotmail.com

+44 (0)7767 722663

About Door

Door is the digital interface used by professional investors and investment platforms to access up-to-date information for fund research and operational due diligence. Door streamlines the information exchange, saving asset managers' time, improving client experience and reducing investment risk. Door works with over 400 asset managers and manager research teams in more than 30 countries.

About Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research

Launched in January 2014, Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research Limited (Square Mile) is an independent investment consulting and research business focussing first and foremost on in depth, qualitative fund research, and providing tailored support, investment and consultancy services for financial advisers and institutions.

Based in London, the company employs some 50 professionals across its research and investment teams and broader operations. In February 2024, Square Mile was acquired by Titan Wealth Holdings (Titan Wealth).

About Titan Wealth

Titan Wealth is a client to custody business offering custody, platform, discretionary fund management and financial planning. Targeting £50 billion in assets under administration over the next three to five years and assets under management of £40 billion, Titan aims to bring high-quality execution and administration to the asset and wealth management sector.

Titan is led by a highly experienced management team with deep expertise across financial services and is backed by Parthenon Capital Partners and Ares Management. Its management team comprises: James Kaberry, an experienced entrepreneur and founder of Pantheon Financial Management, which grew to be one of the UK's largest financial advisory firms; Andrew Fearon, who has been active in UK wealth management and a founder of one of the biggest UK IFA consolidators, as well as raising funds for other UK IFA consolidators; Damian Sharp, whose financial services career spans over 30 years, with the greater part spent at Pantheon Financial Management Ltd where as Managing Director he steered the group through its RDR rationalisation to its ultimate sale to Ascot Lloyd; Ken Coveney who brings nearly three decades of experience to Titan, having previously held the role of CFO at Crown Agents Group, Alcumus Group and most recently at Corona Corporate Solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/square-mile-investment-consulting--research-partners-with-door-to-digitise-its-fund-manager-due-diligence-process-302260013.html