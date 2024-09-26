NetSfere Unveils Breakthrough in Secure Communication with Post-Quantum Cryptography Integration

Post-Quantum Crypto-Agile Architecture and Encryption Redefines Enterprise Communications and Security

CHICAGO and MUNICH, Sept. 26, 2024, a global leader in next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, announced a significant leap forward in secure communications with the unveiling of its crypto-agile architecture, featuring seamless integration of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).



As quantum computing technology advances, one of the most critical cybersecurity challenges on the horizon is the rise of "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" attacks. In these scenarios, sensitive data harvested today could be decrypted by quantum capabilities in the future, posing a substantial risk to enterprises worldwide. NetSfere's PQC solutions directly address this threat by equipping its platform with cutting-edge post-quantum encryption, ensuring that data remains secure now and in the quantum era.

"We are at the dawn of a new era in cybersecurity," said Anurag Lal, President & CEO of NetSfere. "The threat posed by quantum computing is real, and enterprises cannot afford to wait. With our post-quantum crypto-agile architecture, we're not only future-proofing our platform, but we're also setting a new standard for secure communications in the industry."

NetSfere's crypto-agile architecture is designed to meet future cryptographic challenges by integrating the NIST-recommended Module Lattice-based Key Encryption Module (ML-KEM) algorithm. This advanced post-quantum encryption ensures that NetSfere's security remains resilient and robust, even in the era of quantum computing, safeguarding enterprise data against the complex threats of tomorrow. Featuring NIST's FIPS 203 ML-KEM with Kyber-1024 strength security, the PQC-enabled platform is optimized for seamless deployment across iOS, Android, and web/desktop applications. NetSfere plans to extend the quantum-safe encryption to all its users by January 2025.

Prof. Dr. Pierre-Michael, CEO, CHCDO, CHCIO of AHIME Academy of Health Information Management Executives and ENTSCHEIDERFABRIK eHealth Incubator, emphasized the importance of continuous innovation in protecting health data. "Long-time member of our Ecosystem, NetSfere has recognized the urgent need for forward-thinking solutions that can keep pace with the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Healthcare organizations manage highly sensitive data, and with the growing threat of quantum computing, clinics must stay ahead. NetSfere's post-quantum cryptography not only meets today's needs, but also significantly contributes to ensuring the future of healthcare data security. This innovation is critical to ensuring patient privacy and data integrity is maintained as technology advances."

Philip Essinger, CEO of Code Connection and Chief Data Protection Officer, emphasized the urgency of future-proofing enterprise communications. "In today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, securing communications isn't just a priority for the present-it's critical for the future. Post-Quantum Cryptography offers the essential framework to defend sensitive data against the impending capabilities of quantum computing. NetSfere's innovative approach ensures that organizations can confidently operate, knowing their communications are safeguarded and fully compliant, not only today but for many years to come."

"Our goal is to empower enterprises with complete control over their data while ensuring airtight security," added Lal. "The combination of our post-quantum encryption and AI-driven platform delivers unmatched protection and productivity, allowing businesses to operate with confidence, knowing their communications are fully secure."

These advanced technologies give enterprise IT full control over secure communications, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows while safeguarding sensitive data across all platforms.

