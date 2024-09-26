Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Gracenote and Amagi join forces to streamline FAST go-to-market for content publishers

New agreement between leaders in content metadata enrichment and FAST playout enablement speeds the path to content monetization

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's Gracenote, the leading global entertainment metadata provider, is teaming with Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), to help content owners capitalize on consumer appetite for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services. This collaboration enables Amagi to serve as a one-stop shop for customers, simplifying the process of getting programming onto major FAST platforms and in front of entertainment-hungry viewers worldwide.

Content partners can now access select Gracenote products through Amagi's channel creation solution, providing a one-stop platform for speedier ingestion of programs and schedules into the Gracenote ecosystem. This integration streamlines FAST go-to-market, allowing for more efficient content management and delivery. It also ensures that publishers' content metadata is normalized and enriched at the earliest stages of the FAST channel creation process and then quickly passed to Gracenote's extensive global distribution network. Beyond benefiting from a streamlined process, Amagi customers will also enjoy greater program discoverability on FAST platforms and increased advertising monetization.

"FAST represents the next chapter of streaming and content metadata is the key driver of engagement fueling the evolution," said Tim Cutting, Chief Revenue Officer at Gracenote. "Our collaboration with Amagi holistically helps content publishers accelerate FAST go-to-market so they can capitalize on the opportunity and drive monetization now."

"Our agreement with Gracenote aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate content monetization in the rapidly evolving CTV ecosystem," said KA Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. "By integrating Gracenote's industry-leading metadata enrichment and normalization services into our cloud-based playout and content delivery workflow, we're enabling content owners to bring their programming to audiences more efficiently than ever before - reducing time to market and enhancing content discoverability across major FAST platforms. This collaboration marks a significant step in streamlining the FAST channel creation and distribution process."

This new arrangement between Gracenote and Amagi, leaders in their respective areas of the streaming value chain, results in a win-win for the industry and consumers. By facilitating more efficient go to market, the companies jointly accelerate content distribution and monetization, attracting more programmers and better content discoverability on leading streaming platforms. This ultimately benefits viewers who are increasingly turning to free, ad-supported services to satiate their appetites for high-quality content.

Gracenote will attend Amagi's LA FAST 2024 conference on October 1. To learn more, go to https://www.amagi.com/events/la-fast.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 40M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 35 languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Lódz.

www.amagi.com

