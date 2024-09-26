AIIB's Global Membership Grows to 110

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has grown to 110 approved Members after its Board of Governors voted in support of the application of the Republic of Nauru during the Bank's 2024 Annual Meeting.

"The addition of Nauru as a regional Member strengthens the AIIB community and supports our collective mission to finance Infrastructure for Tomorrow," said Jin Liqun, AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors. "AIIB is committed to supporting our Members' sustainable development and together we will work on priority projects within our clearly defined thematic priorities to drive long-term sustainable growth."

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is Financing Infrastructure for Tomorrow in Asia and beyond-infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in 2016 and have since grown to 110 approved Members worldwide. We are capitalized at USD100 billion and AAA-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Collaborating with partners, AIIB meets clients' needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aiibs-global-membership-grows-to-110-302260075.html