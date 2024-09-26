Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 26-Sep-2024 / 15:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") in the capital of the Company. 1. Frederick Turner, Retail Director, has completed the following transactions: -- Sold 1,413 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP7.60 per share; -- Purchased 25,000 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each at a price of GBP0.75 per share; and -- Transferred 50,000 C Ordinary Shares of 40p each to his spouse. 2. Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, has gifted in aggregate 40,000 B Ordinary Shares of 4p each to his adult children, neither of whom is a person closely associated. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 26 September 2024 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Sale Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP7.60 1,413 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,413 Price GBP10,738.80 e) Date of the transaction 24 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.75 25,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 25,000 Price GBP18,750.00 e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted C ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - gifted to spouse 50,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 50,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harriette Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse - Person closely associated to Frederick Turner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted C ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - gifted by spouse 50,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 50,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - gifted to children 40,000 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 40,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 24 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

