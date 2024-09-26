Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
26.09.24
17:11 Uhr
10,566 Euro
+0,683
+6,91 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50810,55017:44
10,50810,55017:43
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines: American Celebrates Excellence in Aviation Maintenance With Top Mechanics

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / American Airlines recognized five of its top aviation maintenance technicians (AMTs) for their exceptional work in their field as recipients of this year's Ken MacTiernan Excellence in Aviation Maintenance Award. Since 2019, the award has been honoring AMTs at American who exhibit the qualities of professional AMTs, strive to uphold the highest standards in aircraft maintenance and support and promote the profession.

"Each year we gather to celebrate American's best and brightest AMTs," said Kevin Brickner, American's Senior Vice President of Technical Operations. "Not only are we honoring these mechanics for the work they do in the hangar to keep our customers and team members safe, but the work they do in their communities and with the future generation of AMTs. The honorees are an inspiration to their fellow team members and to the entire aviation maintenance industry."

The award's namesake, San Diego-based Ken MacTiernan, has been an AMT with American for more than 38 years and is most notably known for being instrumental in creating National AMT Day. The nationally observed day (May 24) is designated to honor AMTs who are committed to maintaining safe and reliable aircraft.

The 2024 honorees are:

Edmund (Ed) Bossart
Los Angeles (LAX)
44 years of AMT service

Joni Haddorff
Las Vegas (LAS)
24 years of AMT service

Armen Hambartsounian
Los Angeles (LAX)
25 years of AMT service

Dennis Lyle
Tulsa, Okla. (TUL)
35 years of AMT service

John Wong
Kingston, Jamaica (KIN)
35 years of AMT service



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.