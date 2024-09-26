Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
26.09.24
08:05 Uhr
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 17:16 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 
26-Sep-2024 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary 
 
DATE: September 25, 2024 
 
 
It has been announced on September 25, 2024 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate 
bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, 
debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by 
private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital 
Markets Board. 
 
Accordingly, the "Draft Summary", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the 
issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is 
enclosed herewith. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus - Summary 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 349407 
EQS News ID:  1996697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996697&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
