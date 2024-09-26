Dr. Meegan Gruber offers patients a complete consultation to help them make the ideal decision.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Anyone exploring the best cosmetic procedure should look for a surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), which reflects extensive training and expert guidance in complex plastic surgery-specific procedures. Dr. Meegan Gruber, Ph.D., a leading board-certified plastic surgeon with Gruber Plastic Surgery and renowned for her expertise in awake surgeries, offers a patient-centric approach, a deep commitment to education and a belief that trust between patients and their surgeons is the cornerstone of successful cosmetic procedures.









"A major part of what I do involves understanding my patients' vision for their appearance," said Dr. Gruber, star of TLC's Awake Surgery. "Patients need to feel comfortable enough to express their goals without apprehension or feeling judged. It's often hard to put into words exactly what they are looking for, so they count on me to find that vision and create a plan to bring it to life."

Dr. Gruber listens and connects with her patients to establish trust and outline all available options, including non-surgical alternatives and cosmetic surgery procedures. She has their best interests at heart and is committed to delivering safe, effective results.

"While I don't dwell on board certification during consultations, it's essential for patients to know that plastic surgery training is rigorous, involving a minimum of five years of general and specialty training," she said. "This extensive training equips real plastic surgeons to perform well-tested techniques and innovate based on that knowledge, ensuring safety and quality."

During consultations, Dr. Gruber provides detailed explanations, showcases before-and-after photos or uses artistically drawn illustrations to give patients an idea of possible results. This personalized guidance helps patients make decisions that align with their goals and expectations, leading to better outcomes.

Enhancing Patient Outcomes with Awake Surgery

Dr. Gruber's expertise in awake surgeries includes shorter recovery periods and increased patient comfort. "I've had patients fly back home the next day after surgery and return to work within a week," she said. "The recovery process, which typically takes several weeks after general anesthesia, is often just a few days with an awake surgery."

Dr. Gruber ensures patient comfort and satisfaction through active engagement during the procedure. Her unique "tapping method" helps distract and calm patients during surgery, making the experience as comfortable as possible. "Because patients are awake, they are able to look at themselves in the mirror during surgery," she said.

This interactive approach ensures that patients are actively involved in their treatment. Patients can ask questions such as, "Do you have privileges to perform this operation in a hospital? And at which hospital?" It may be tempting to get cheap operations from unqualified doctors, but the dangers are high and often irreversible.

"When it comes to your health and appearance, you owe it to yourself to choose quality over cost," said Dr. Gruber. "An experienced, credentialed surgeon who prioritizes patient safety is essential."

